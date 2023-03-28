Kazakhstan to raise proportion of standards-compliant national roads to 92%

Kazakhstan intends to increase the proportion of roads that meet the standards. The number is expected to reach 92 percent of roads of national significance and 87 percent of roads of the local network by the end of this year. According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, 17 major road reconstruction projects are currently underway in Kazakhstan. In particular, the work on the construction and repair of over 3,500 kilometers of national roads will continue this year. Overall, in 2023, construction and installation works are planned to cover 11,000 kilometers of public roads.

“3,600 km of roads of the national network will be built and reconstructed, of which 856 km are expected to be completed this year. A total of 3,400 km of roads will be covered by major and medium repairs. On the local road network, 4,000 km of roads will be covered by all types of repairs. 3,000 km are scheduled for completion this year,” Amangeldy Bekov, Deputy Chairperson of the Roads Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, said.