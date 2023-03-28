President Tokayev to address first session of Kazakh Parliament of eighth convocation

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver the speech at the opening of the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the eighth convocation on March 29. The presidential speech at the joint session of the chambers will be broadcast live on national TV channels and social media platforms. Heads of government agencies, members of the National Kurultai, and public figures have been invited to attend the event. It is worth recalling that President Tokayev signed a decree on March 27 to convene the first session of the Parliament in a new composition.