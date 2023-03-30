Comprehensive study of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum in Turkistan kicks off

Kazakhstan intends to preserve the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in its original appearance for future generations. This year, a comprehensive study of the unique architectural and historical monument has begun in the country. In their work, scientists will use modern techniques as well as international restoration experience. It is worth recalling that the examination of the mausoleum was carried out back in 2021 when its condition was assessed as satisfactory. However, seasonal changes in temperature and humidity negatively affect the historical construction. The Kazakh government instructed the governor’s office of the Turkistan region to observe the optimal level of humidity when working in the vicinity of the Mausoleum so as not to damage it. It is noteworthy that the state of the 14th century architectural and historical monument will also be reviewed at the World Heritage Committee session in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September.