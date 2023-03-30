Kazakhstan kokpar team wins international tournament

The Kazakhstan national team won the top prize at a traditional international kokpar tournament held in Termez city, Uzbekistan. The competition saw participation from six national teams. Kazakhstan was represented by the Alatau kokpar team, which defeated the Kyrgyzstan national team in the tournament final. The bronze medalists were representatives of the equestrian school from Uzbekistan. It bears noting that Kazakh athletes have a remarkable track record of winning gold medals in kokpar at the world and Asian championships, as well as the World Nomad Games.