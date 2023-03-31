Kazakhstan proposes to add fingerprint recognition to ID cards

According to the new rules for issuing personal documents, it is proposed to include fingerprints in the identity card of Kazakh citizens. The corresponding draft order was submitted by the Kazakh Interior Ministry for public discussion. In addition to the full name, date and birth place, gender, date of issue, number and validity of the document, signature of the owner, individual identification number, compulsory fingerprinting will be added to ID card chip. As regards the nationality, a citizen is entitled to choose whether to indicate it or leave blank. Now Kazakh citizens can replace personal documents on their own thanks to document issuance terminals installed in Astana. In the future, the project is planned to be implemented in all regions of the country.