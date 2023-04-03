National Bank of Kazakhstan launches sales of new collector coins

Today, the National Bank of Kazakhstan opened sales of new collector coins from the ‘Outstanding events and people’ series. All coins are dedicated to anniversary dates, including the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's joining the UN, the 30th anniversary of the initiative to convene CICA, and the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic relations with China and Russia. Circulation of the first coins amounted to 2,000 pieces, while the last ones - 3,000 pieces. According to the National Bank experts, unique coins can be purchased through the online shop.

“We received a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which mentioned these significant events. The coins have been minted with a melchior alloy using the proof-like technique, resulting in an enhanced minting quality. As you may notice, in addition to the matt surface of the images themselves, the coins have a fully glossy mirror surface,” Almat Bassenov, Chief Designer of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, said.

According to him, the images on the coins hold special meaning. For example, the coin titled ‘Kazakhstan. UN. 30 years’ depicts stars that represent the equality of all members of this organization.

“In addition, we put into circulation two commemorative coins dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic relations with China and Russia. As you may recall, 2021 was held under the auspices of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. All of these events are connected with this date in some way. Diplomatic relations with many countries were established in the following year,” Bassenov added.

This year Kazakhstan will also commemorate the 30th anniversary of the introduction of its national currency, the tenge. As part of the celebration, the country's main financial regulator will be issuing two new collector coins this autumn.