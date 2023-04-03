National Spatial Data Infrastructure to be established in Kazakhstan

The National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) will be established in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the country reports. More than 15 billion tenge will be spent on the implementation of the large-scale digital project. It will allow the collection of all the necessary data, including in the field of geodesy and cartography, on a single platform. As a result, this will provide access to reliable, timely, and up-to-date information. For example, a newly constructed building will immediately show up on the map.