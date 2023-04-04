Almaty to become SCO cultural and tourism capital

Almaty city will become the cultural and tourism capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Ministers of the SCO member states supported the proposal to make Almaty the main city for 2023-2024. Thus, it is planned to host 14 major events, including international tourist forums, festivals and marathons. Kazakhstan also plans to have a rich cultural program during its presidency of the SCO from July 2023 to July 2024. This was announced at an online meeting of the culture ministers of the member countries, including India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia and Pakistan.