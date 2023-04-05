National Museum of Kazakhstan opens digital exhibition of Italian artists

Residents and guests of the Kazakh capital can now delight in the most renowned masterpieces by world-famous artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli, Michelangelo, Titian, and more. The National Museum of Kazakhstan is hosting an immersive digital exhibition entitled ‘Italian Renaissance, Eternal Beauty’. The event was organized by the Embassy of Italy in Kazakhstan within the cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of culture. Overall, 28 paintings, immersing the audience in an era of unprecedented prosperity of Italy, have been digitized and combined in a single interactive exhibition. It bears noting that people from foreign countries have also had the opportunity to embark on a fascinating journey into the mysterious and enchanting world of Renaissance art as well through similar interactive exhibitions previously held in Rome, Genoa, Taipei, and Singapore.

“We have been working on the idea and concept of this exhibition for over a year together with our foreign counterparts. Thanks to modern digital technologies, we can now appreciate these unique masterpieces without leaving Kazakhstan. The exhibition itself runs for approximately 15 minutes. I think that any museum, including national ones, should showcase a diverse range of art, both domestic and international, so that the visitors feel inspired and become spiritually enriched by learning a new culture,” Abai Satubaldin, Deputy Director of the National Museum of Kazakhstan, said.

“We would like to showcase the rich history and culture of the Italian Renaissance to the Kazakh audience. We are very happy that modern technologies help people to plunge into the past, see and experience the emotions of those who lived in the era of these great artists. The exhibition is presented in a video format and runs for 14 minutes. It will be open to visitors until April 28,” Marco Alberti, Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, said.