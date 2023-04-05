Over 2,000 Kazakh сitizens receive grants to implement new business ideas

More than 2,000 Kazakh citizens have received grants to implement new business ideas as part of the National Entrepreneurship Development Project. The Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population reports that over 24,000 applications were accepted in total. The largest amount was received from the Turkistan region and Shymkent city. Project evaluation process includes the marketability of an idea, financial viability of the proposal, the level of entrepreneurial skills, creation of new jobs and also takes into account how well sales markets are developed.