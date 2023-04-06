Eurasian National University scientists present innovative projects in Astana

The Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU) in Astana is planning to launch production of 3D printers, manufacturing 300 machines per year. Technoparks, educational and scientific institutions, as well as Kazakh and foreign industrial enterprises may purchase these products in the future. ENU Vice-Rector Zhanna Kurmangaliyeva announced this at the presentation of the university’s innovative scientific projects. Overall, scientists and teachers presented over 20 scientific developments, including projects of various scientific-research laboratories, the ENU-Lab Research and Production Center and the Park of Nuclear Technologies. The latter currently manufactures over 12 types of environmentally friendly products for various spheres, including energy, construction, agriculture and medicine. Scientists at the university are implementing a total of over 200 scientific projects with great potential for commercialization.

“Over the past year alone, the university’s income from scientific activities has almost doubled. Along with the state, businesses have also started investing in science. We take up top spots in international competitions and sign economic agreements, as the work of the university scientists is in high demand. These projects are aimed at solving specific problems of the country’s economy. To this end, we are making contracts for co-developing and manufacturing our products,” the Vice-Rector said.