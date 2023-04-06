World tour of Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble

France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Hungary, and the U.S. - the Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble has embarked on a world tour to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The organizers of the tour believe that unique and authentic Kazakh music attracts foreign audiences. The Turan Ensemble members have successfully recreated the sound of ancient Kazakh national instruments. Therefore, their concert tours always sell out. Additionally, the ancient art of throat singing, which the performers masterfully use, also captivates audiences. Notably, this time, the musicians have significantly expanded their repertoire, which now includes brand new musical pieces composed especially for this tour.

“We presented two programs to the overseas audience. Along with the works that the Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble has been performing for 15 years, we also created a new medley of famous songs of Turkic peoples. We had the opportunity to present it as part of the Nauryz celebration at the U.S. Department of State, and the audience enjoyed it. For example, in the U.S. we performed in front of different audiences, with ethnic Kazakhs being one of the primary groups in attendance, of course. They felt a deep connection to the tunes of their historic homeland and did not let us leave the stage for a long time,” Serik Nurmoldayev, soloist of the Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble, said.

“The European leg of the tour includes several kinds of programs. One of them comprises solely of music created by the Turan Ensemble and Kazakh folk composers. The second program features compositions by Aktoty Raiymkulova. This includes a piece she wrote nine years ago and another one that was created specifically for this tour. It is worth noting that Qazaqconcert artists also performed with us,” Maksat Medeubek, soloist of the Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble, said.