Kazakh capital to host FIDE World Chess Championship 2023

Astana will host the FIDE World Chess Championship 2023 from April 7 to May 1. Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi and China’s Ding Liren will compete for the world champion title in the large-scale competition, consisting of 14 games. The event is expected to draw high-ranking visitors, including FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, 14th World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik, 15th World Champion Viswanathan Anand, four-time Women's World Chess Champion Hou Yifan and many others. Guests will be holding seminars and simultaneous chess exhibitions. In addition, there will be a rapid and blitz chess international match between the women's national team of Kazakhstan and the women’s world team, along with a kids' tournament.