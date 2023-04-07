Construction of visitor center commences in West Kazakhstan region

A new visitor center will be built in the vicinity of the historical, architectural-ethnographic reserve-museum Khan Ordasy in the Bokeyorda district of the West Kazakhstan region. The tourist information and educational service center will be part of the museum complex. The annual tourist inflow is expected to reach up to 30,000 travelers from different countries. There are plans to install an information touch terminal in the visitor center, which will help tourists find their way around the halls and exhibits of the museum. The modern media guide will enable travelers to undertake a virtual tour and see numerous exhibits from the museum's collection, including those kept in storerooms. It is also planned to open recreation and treatment facilities, organize an ethno village, bike and horse riding tours, as well as to launch a mineral water production workshop to develop the potential of the village of Khan Ordasy.