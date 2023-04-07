Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates WHO on its 75th anniversary

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the World Health Organization on its 75th anniversary. “Today on the World Health Day, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WHO and applaud its tireless efforts to promote global health. Kazakhstan is strongly committed to ensuring accessible and equitable healthcare for all,” the Head of State tweeted. It bears noting that many countries are hosting mass events to mark World Health Day and the 75th anniversary of WHO. Kazakhstan also joined in by hosting a mass running race in Astana, which saw the participation of over 1,000 people.