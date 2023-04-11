Kazakhstan to reduce wear of heating systems to 43% by 2029

Kazakhstan plans to reduce the wear of the heating systems by almost half by 2029. To achieve this, 69.4 billion tenge has been allocated this year for 47 projects targeting utilities with a deterioration rate exceeding 75 percent. The funds will be used to reconstruct about 107 kilometers of heating networks across the country. The government’s meeting discussed preparations for the upcoming heating season. According to Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev, the allocation of over 13 billion tenge from the government reserve for the reconstruction and modernization of heating networks in the Akmola and Pavlodar regions is under consideration. In particular, there are plans to reconstruct four heating mains in Ekibastuz and build new heating networks in Pavlodar. Marat Karabayev also called on local executive bodies to take a number of necessary measures to ensure reliable heat supply in the upcoming heating season in Astana city as well as Almaty and Shymkent megalopolises.

“Once the heating period is completed, it is necessary to conduct a technical assessment of the heating networks by June 1, 2023, and evaluate the feasibility of transferring private heat networks to municipal ownership. Additionally, by the end of 2023, the design estimates for construction and installation works scheduled for 2024 must be finalized. It is also necessary to start storing coal at dead ends and in coal pits in the summer and to ensure transparent operation of the trade exchange and an equal distribution of coal volumes,” Karabayev said.

Following the speakers’ presentations, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has instructed the government to ensure the replacement of heat networks with high quality and within the scheduled timeline.

“Firstly, regional governors, together with the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, should approve the action plan for the preparation of all housing and utility as well as social facilities for the upcoming heating season of the 2023-2024 period and immediately proceed with its implementation. Second, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, together with the Ministry of Energy and regional governors, should complete a technical inspection of the heating networks that are currently in operation, by June 1,” the Kazakh PM said.