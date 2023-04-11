Chess player Ian Nepomniachtchi wins game two of World Championship match

The game two at the FIDE World Chess Championship 2023 in Astana ended with a victory for Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi. The game against China's Ding Liren was the fastest in similar competitions in the last decade in terms of the number of moves played. With a score of 1.5-0.5 after two games, Nepomniachtchi is currently leading the match for the world championship title. The next game between the rivals will take place on April 12.

“We are doing our best to create the most comfortable conditions for both players, their delegations, and the fans around the world who are watching this match with great interest. The outcome of this championship is eagerly anticipated,” said FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

It is worth noting that the FIDE World Chess Championship, which commenced on April 7, will conclude on May 1. In addition to the main event, there will also be a rapid and blitz international match between the women's national team of Kazakhstan and the women’s world team, as well as a kids’ tournament.