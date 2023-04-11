Kazakhstan tennis team holds first practice session before upcoming match against Poland

Kazakhstan’s tennis team gears up for the match against Poland. Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva were the first to hold a practice session on the court. They will be joined by Elena Rybakina, Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhanel Rustemova. The competitors of the national tennis team are also preparing for the upcoming competition. Representatives of both teams held a press briefing and answered questions from journalists.

“This is our first time in Kazakhstan. Of course, our Polish tennis players are excited to compete with a very strong team of Kazakh athletes. This team tournament can bring some surprising results,” said Dawid Celt, captain of Poland national team.

“Representing the home country is a grand but unpredictable occasion because anyone can win. We are fully committed to our match preparation, giving our maximum effort, regardless of the strength of the opponent's team,” said Yaroslava Shvedova, captain of Kazakhstan national team.

It is worth reminding that the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round will be held on April 14-15.