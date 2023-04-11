Head of State receives Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the leadership of the anti-corruption service to pay special attention to the detection and suppression of corruption among high-ranking officials. Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali reported on measures taken to counteract corruption in the country. Particularly, over 500 corruption crimes were registered during the first quarter of this year, and over 400 persons were convicted of corruption. In addition, the Agency put forth 769 recommendations and proposals aimed at eliminating corruption risks.