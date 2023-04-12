Kazakh Mazhilis ratifies protocol on rendering mutual legal assistance with Kyrgyzstan

Today the Mazhilis, a Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, passed a bill aimed at protecting the rights of citizens of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The related ratified protocol indicates the Prosecutor General’s Office as a competent body to render legal services to the parties, the function previously performed by the internal affairs agencies. An amendment that provides for notification of both parties through diplomatic channels was also made to the agreement. The ratified protocol is expected to further enhance bilateral cooperation in rendering legal assistance in civil and criminal matters.