Kazakhstan to reduce amount of harmful emissions to 30% by 2025

A total of 16 major industrial facilities of the country will reduce the amount of harmful emissions into the atmosphere to 30 percent by 2025. In order to meet this target, domestic enterprises are expected to implement the advanced available technologies within the Zhasyl Kazakhstan project, acting Chairperson of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Aidar Abdualiyev stated at a press briefing. According to him, in order to address environmental issues in the country, the ministry, together with regional authorities, has developed special roadmaps envisaging the implementation of 485 measures. As of now, one third of these measures have been completed, Abdualiyev noted. Overall, they will help to lower the air pollution index in eight cities across the country, construct seven new sewage treatment plants and renovate 12 old ones, and build 24 new landfills by 2025.

“Transitioning to the best available technologies from 2025 is expected to reduce harmful emissions in the country by about half within a decade. In addition, the Environmental Code provides for the installation of an automated monitoring system at enterprise emission sources starting from 2023. The data transmission will allow online monitoring of emission indicators, prompt response to violations, and provide the public with accurate and timely information,” Abdualiyev said.