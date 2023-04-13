Samruk-Kazyna to annually allocate funds to Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund

Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund will allocate at least seven percent of its net income to the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund on an annual basis. Today the corresponding rules regulating the funds' provision procedure have been approved by the decree of the Kazakh government, the press service of the country’s Prime Minister reports. According to the document, the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Public Fund is obliged to use the transferred funds for their intended purpose. It bears noting that the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund is presently carrying out more than 25 charitable programs across six different areas, including medicine, education, sports, culture, social support, as well as emergency assistance.