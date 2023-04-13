Head of State receives tennis player Elena Rybakina

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received tennis player Elena Rybakina and congratulated her on the brilliant run at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and the Miami Open, expressing his appreciation for her outstanding skills and unwavering will to win. In turn, the Wimbledon 2022 champion assured that she would continue putting forth her best efforts to achieve success at prestigious international competitions. The Head of State noted that over 30,000 people are currently engaged in tennis throughout the country, including more than 10,000 children under the age of 10. Tennis courts have been built in 17 regions of Kazakhstan to promote this kind of sport among the population. President Tokayev also wished success to Kazakhstan’s tennis team participating in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round, which will take place in Astana for the first time, as well as those players who won a license for the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

“Today I had a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Of course, I was worried in the morning, but I came prepared, and the meeting went well. I shared my plans for future tournaments. Tomorrow I’ll be playing a match here in Kazakhstan. I’m really excited to see all the fans. I hope to show a strong performance in the matches taking place tomorrow and the day after, alongside my team. In the future, I am determined to continue to bring victory to Kazakhstan and make the country proud,” Rybakina said.