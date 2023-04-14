Kazakhstan to begin aerial survey of saiga antelopes

From April 15, Kazakhstan will begin a spring aerial survey of saiga antelopes to determine the number of species on its territory, the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reports. The saiga census will be carried out by the Okhotzooprom staff together with the regional territorial inspections of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife. They will be joined by scientific experts of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan. There are two registration groups, including one of Betpakdala population and another one of Oral and Ustyurt populations. Counting includes about 200 flying hours on a helicopter. The saiga census in Kazakhstan is carried out twice a year in spring and autumn.