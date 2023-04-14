UN releases film about restoration of saiga antelope population in Kazakhstan

The United Nations released a film about the restoration of the saiga antelope population in Kazakhstan. As noted by the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan, the film focuses on the Altyn Dala conservation initiative.

The large-scale partnership program of national and international organizations is aimed at conserving key species of animals, steppe and semi-desert ecosystems and improving the network of specially protected natural areas. Kazakhstan is cooperating in this direction with the Frankfurt Zoological Society, Fauna and Flora International, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and other associations. In 2022, the number of saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan exceeded 1,318,000.