New environmental magazine Qazaq Geography comes out

Qazaq Geography is a new environmental magazine that has joined the list of Kazakh national publishing houses. It will have a circulation of 10,000 copies every three months. The pilot issue features articles on topical subjects, including the impact of climate change on biodiversity, the role of renewable energy sources in sustainable development and the connection between environmental degradation and public health.

“The magazine will be published every three months and contain seven sections of 32 pages each. We included such topics as the animal world, people, social media, nature, and the environment in line with the mission and the areas we cover. Each article is now available via a QR code in Kazakh, Russian and English,” said Qazaq Geography managing editor Ainur Iskakova.