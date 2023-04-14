China’s Ding Liren levels match score with game four win for World Championship title in Astana

Chinese grandmaster Ding Liren won game four at the 2023 FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana, with Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi resigning on move 47. With this win, Liren has leveled the match score to 2-2, as both players have now won a game each, and two games have ended in a draw. The fifth game is scheduled to take place on April 15. It is worth reminding that a match for the world championship title is being held in the Kazakh capital from April 7 to May 1. The player who scores over seven points will be crowned the champion.