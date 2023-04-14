Senate Speaker holds meeting with Kazakh students in Moscow

Talented and educated youth should become the driving force behind the country's modernization, Senate Chairperson Maulen Ashimbayev stated in Moscow at a meeting with Kazakh students enrolled in higher education institutions in Russia. Ashimbayev highlighted that Kazakhstan gives priority to the issue of quality education, with systematic work being carried out in this direction. He also emphasized the significance of the large-scale reforms initiated by the Head of State and called on young people to take an active part in the political life of the country.

“Encouraging the participation of young people in the country's political system and public administration is very important. It is a policy that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly advocates. As you know, currently there are some very young ministers and parliamentarians working in our country, and we believe that among you, there are potential future ministers or members of parliament as well. In line with this, we are creating a system that will empower Kazakh citizens to develop, take an active part in state management, realize their full potential, and achieve their goals,” Ashimbayev said.

Besides, Maulen Ashimbayev led a delegation of Senate members who laid flowers at the monument to great Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbaiuly.