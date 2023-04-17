Number of domestic tourists increased in Kazakhstan

Domestic tourism is gaining popularity among Kazakh citizens. As reported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, over 8.5 million of citizens chose to travel within the country last year. This is almost two million people more than recorded in 2021, experts emphasized.

“Domestic tourism is no less important for us than attracting foreign travelers. For example, the Kids Go Free program that provides children with free domestic flights has been operating for more than a year. It is also planned to introduce a tourist cashback for citizens traveling within Kazakhstan. We will continue to work on existing destinations and increase interest in domestic tourism,” Akmaral Menlibek, Spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, said.

The increase in demand for domestic tours was also influenced by the variety of offers for Kazakh citizens. The country opens new tourist infrastructure facilities, including restaurants, cultural and entertainment centers, hotels and recreation areas. As such, about 300 new accommodation facilities appeared in 2022, bringing their total number to 4,000 countrywide.