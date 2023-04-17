15 sections of national highways closed to traffic

The bad weather conditions, such as heavy snowfall, blizzards, and frosts, which are unusual for April, hit a number of regions in Kazakhstan. A storm warning was declared in several areas of the country. Traffic is restricted on 15 sections of national highways. Eliminating the consequences of the natural disaster, 500 units of special machinery have been deployed, and around 2,000 cubic meters of anti-icing materials have been used. Snow removal operations are carried out round the clock in intensive mode. As noted by the QazAvtoJol press service, 65 vehicles were rescued from the snow drifts over the past day. Also, due to the heavy snowfall and wind in the capital, schoolchildren, first and second-year vocational education institution students were transferred to distance learning today.