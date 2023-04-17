Kazakhstan delivers humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

As instructed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin visited the Afghan capital Kabul on a trade and humanitarian mission. In particular, a humanitarian cargo weighing more than 5,000 tonnes was delivered from Kazakhstan. During the visit, the Minister held a series of meetings with Afghan counterparts, where he emphasized the country’s interest in developing bilateral trade, economic and energy ties. Also, the parties agreed on the delivery of Kazakh flour worth US$4 million to Afghanistan at the joint business forum.

“To date, we have established trade and economic relations. Last year the mutual trade turnover reached US$1 billion, with Kazakhstan’s exports of goods accounting for the largest share, which include flour, wheat, vegetable oil, and metals. The country intends to expand this list, since we are able to increase the mutual trade with Afghanistan up to US$3 billion. A total of 18 representatives of Kazakhstan’s business sector engaged in the production of flour, transformers, and other goods arrived at the business forum. There are plans to open a Kazakh trading house here,” Zhumangarin said.

Kazakh trading house to open in Afghanistan

It is noteworthy that the main branch of the trading house is expected to be located in the city of Herat. Its key tasks are to promote and intensify trade and economic relations between the two countries, increase trade turnover, develop regional trade and economic, transport and logistics, and other ties, as well as attract investment to the economy of Kazakhstan.