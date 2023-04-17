FIDE World Chess Championship: opening ceremony of women’s national teams match

A rapid and blitz chess international match between the women’s national team of Kazakhstan and the women’s world team has kicked off in Astana. It will be held from April 17 to 19. According to experts, this is an unprecedented event not only in the Kazakh, but also in the world chess history. Previously only the world men's national team had played against the USSR and Russian national teams in 1970, 1984 and 2002. It is worth noting that the participating female teams included the holders of the highest country and international FIDE rankings. The Kazakh national team will be led by Woman Grandmaster Gulmira Dauletova, and the world team by Woman Grandmaster, former Minister of Economics, as well as Minister of Finance of Latvia Dana Reizniece-Ozola.