Almaty to conduct large-scale seismic audit

A large-scale seismic audit will be carried out in Almaty, resulting in developing proposals for seismic safety. This became known during a government meeting on the metropolis development and agglomeration chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the need for a systematic solution of issues posed by the local authorities and businesses. A number of other issues were also addressed at the meeting, including the expansion of the Almaty industrial zone, the solution of the city’s environmental problems, the implementation of the Comfortable School national project, the construction of additional education facilities, as well as the introduction of water-saving technologies in agriculture. The meeting participants also discussed plans for the development of a network of wholesale distribution and trade and logistics centers in the city, which will enable not only to streamline trade flows, but also to ease the burden on the transport infrastructure in the metropolis.