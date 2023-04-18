Bibisara Assaubayeva defeats FIDE’s highest-rated chess player

Bibisara Assaubayeva defeated Hou Yifan, the world’s best female player of chess, in the first match between women’s national team of Kazakhstan and Team World. However, the match ended in favor of the world team, who is leading now with 18.5 points. The Kazakh team has 13.5 points. FIDE’s highest-rated female player Hou Yifan made two draws with Dinara Saduakassova and Zhansaya Abdumalik, won over Meruert Kamalidenova and lost to Bibisara Assaubayeva. In 2021, Assaubayeva entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest world champion among women in blitz. She ranked among the top three at the Women’s Grand Prix in New Delhi the year later. The winner of the current chess match will be announced after eight rounds in blitz tomorrow, on April 19.