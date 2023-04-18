Kazakh Senate considers preservation of militaries’ life and health

In 2022, over 131,000 young men underwent medical examination for military service in Kazakhstan. 80 percent of them, namely more than 105,000 men were identified as physically fit, while 19,000 were not subject to conscription. The issues regarding the preservation of life and health of military personnel were addressed in the Senate’s Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security. The Kazakh Health Ministry named the regions with a record number of Kazakh citizens recognized unfit for military service. These are the Atyrau, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions, as well as the cities of Shymkent and Almaty. In the near future, the Committee for Medical and Pharmaceutical Control of the country’s Health Ministry will make on-the-spot checks of the work carried out by all conscription commissions over the past two years, the relevant ministry notes.

“We are now preparing a joint response letter explaining who has been rejected for military service and why. The Health Ministry cannot give the instruction to the control committee to check on these issues. After receiving a letter from the Defense Ministry, we will inspect and get analytics data that will allow us to find and eliminate specific problematic points,” said Kazakh Vice Minister of Health Vyacheslav Dudnik.

Senate members also addressed the need to promote a positive attitude to military service and the army. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, influencers and public figures are now actively involved in this work. In addition, the ministry supports the making of patriotic films and TV series.

“We provide our personnel with weapons and military equipment. The screening of the movie ‘Summer 1941’, which tells about our compatriot, a hero of the Soviet Union and his feat in Belarus, is scheduled for this summer,” said Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister Sultan Kamaletdinov.