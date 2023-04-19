Ian Nepomniachtchi wins game seven for World Championship title

The game seven at the 2023 FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana ended in favor of the Russian grandmaster. A 32-year-old Ian Nepomniachtchi finished the match for the world championship title on move 37 with a score of 4-3 defeating Chinese player Ding Liren. The next game will take place on April 20. According to the tournament regulations, a total of 14 games with classical time control are scheduled. The chess player who scores 7.5 points will become the world champion. It should be noted that the FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana, which commenced on April 7, will last until May 1.