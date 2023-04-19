Exhibition dedicated to Sultan Beibars showcased in Astana

An exhibition on the history of architecture during the reign of Sultan Beibars was presented in Astana. The unique samples of the Kazakh chronicles are collected from the funds of the National Archive and the National Museum of Kazakhstan. According to the organizers, part of the exhibits was brought from Egypt, and the other part includes documents and archival data from the personal fund of the famous Arabist scholar Kairat Saki.

“This exposition presents documents stored in the National Archive Fund, particularly in fund number 83. They were brought from foreign archives concerning the history of our country as part of the Cultural Heritage state program in 2004-2006, in particular those documents relating to the period of Sultan Beibars reign,” Asiya Aitenova, staff member of the National Archive of Kazakhstan, said.

The exhibition features a total of over 20 archival and more than 20 photographic documents that demonstrate that apart from architecture, science, education, culture, and literature developed during the reign of Sultan Beibars. Besides, mosques and madrasas, palaces, and trading sites were built in major cities.

“Studies, photographs, and previously published records are presented at the National Museum. We hope that the exhibition will give visitors a new look at our national history,” Gulim Idrissova, the exhibit visitor, said.

It is noteworthy that a number of events are planned to be held throughout the year in Kazakhstan and Egypt to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the great native of Desht-i-Kipchak and founder of the Mamluk Dynasty in Egypt.