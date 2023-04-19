Kazakh women’s national chess team loses to team world

The women's national team of Kazakhstan has lost to the women’s world team in a rapid and blitz chess international match at the 2023 FIDE World Chess Championship. The game ended with a score of 55-77. It is worth noting that a tournament between the national women's team of one country and the team world was held for the first time in world chess history. The Kazakh female players evened the score in the rapid game but lost in the blitz game. The prize fund of the match amounted to US$ 50,000.

“We’ve lost the match, but despite this, our women’s national team gained great experience, since they’ve played with the world’s best grandmasters. Our chess players are talented and strong. The Kazakh national team will participate in the Asian Continental Men’s and Women’s Championship in the city of Almaty. We have every chance of winning it and get an opportunity to participate in the World Chess Championship,” said Gulmira Dauletova, grandmaster, captain of the Kazakh women’s national chess team.