Kazakh government considers measures for mining and metallurgical complex and gas sector development

The issues of providing the population with coal in winter, as well as the need to develop a transparent market mechanism for the sale of solid fuel, were on the agenda of a government meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the need for the use of modern digital solutions during the heating season, adding that it will result in bringing order to trade, equal distribution of coal among consumers, as well as preventing unreasonably high prices. Besides, the issues regarding the development of promising gas and gas condensate fields, measures to provide industrial enterprises with fuel and the development of railway infrastructure for the transportation of raw materials were also considered at the meeting.