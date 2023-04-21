Kazakh citizens to be able to receive certificates for certain specialties

A certification institute, enabling Kazakh citizens to upgrade and confirm their qualifications, will be established in the country, the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population reports. Three categories of citizens will undergo certification in special centers, including unemployed, by the assignment and at the employer’s expense and independently. It is mainly designed for service sector specialists such as salon masters, plumbers, electricians and others. However, education and health workers, as well as civil servants and those specialties where a diploma of higher education is required, do not fall under certification. The decision on related professions will be made by sector councils for vocational qualifications, which will be created within the bill at each state agency. It bears noting that Kazakh citizens will be able to receive a certificate starting next year.