32nd session of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan to take place in Astana on April 26-27

The 32nd session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, themed ‘Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability, Development’ is scheduled to take place in Astana on April 26-27. The upcoming session will address a number of important ideological and practical issues and is expected to attract over 1,000 participants, including members of the Kazakh Parliament, executives of central and local executive bodies, religious associations, representatives of the diplomatic corps, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Assembly, the country’s ethno-cultural associations, intellectuals and scientists, as well as Kazakh and foreign media outlets. On the first day, discussion platforms will be held involving Session delegates and a wide range of experts. The plenary session with the participation of the Head of State is slated for April 27.