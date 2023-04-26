Presentation of book on intangible cultural heritage of northern Kazakhstan

For the first time, Kazakh national artists digitized and recorded over 50 samples of folk music of the North Kazakhstan region. These and other valuable artifacts were collected by scientists during the expedition in the area. The results of their research and information on the directions of the expedition held in three districts in northern Kazakhstan are included in one book. It also contains elements of the valuable heritage of the Kazakh people sorted out according to their genre, and information about the 20 heirs who keep them.

“We are a people with a unique and rich spiritual and cultural heritage, which includes not only music and songs, but also musical folklore and oral folk art. Nowadays, young people are little familiar with such genres of musical and folklore art as zhoktau, synsu, zharapazan, karaolen and baksysaryn. We’ve carried out a large-scale work to fill the gaps. As part of the expedition, we visited three districts of the region and collected valuable and unique artifacts, original musical relics. In the future, we are planning to conduct similar work throughout the country and collect a huge layer of its spiritual heritage to pass it on from generation to generation. This is only the beginning,” said Ardabi Maulet, spokesperson for the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.