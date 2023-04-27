Ding levels match score by defeating Nepomniachtchi in game 12 of World Chess Championship

Chinese grandmaster Ding Liren won game 12 at the World Chess Championship, having leveled the match score to 6:6. Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi was defeated on move 38. Game 13 for the World Championship title is slated for April 27. According to the tournament regulations, a total of 14 games are scheduled, unless one of the chess players earns an early victory by scoring 7.5 points. In the event that the grandmasters have equal points at the end of all games, a tie-break consisting of four games will be held on the last day. It is worth reminding that the FIDE World Chess Championship commenced in the Kazakh capital on April 7 and will conclude on May 1.