2GIS begins testing service in Kazakh language

The 2GIS service is now available in Kazakh, offering digital maps and a directory of organizations in the state language. According to the company, the service is currently in test mode, allowing users to find shops, pharmacies, catering establishments, cultural institutions, sights, and other places in the Kazakh language. Reference data and maps have been translated in 41 cities and 1,245 settlements across the country. While only the menu, sections, and buttons have been translated into Kazakh so far, work is underway to translate the rest of the data. In the near future, users can expect improvements to the search function, as well as the translation of company profiles and a section with answers to technical questions about the service. The test version of the 2GIS service in Kazakh is available both on the website and in the mobile app.