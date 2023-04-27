Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers speech at opening of 32nd session of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan

At the opening of the 32nd session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the Assembly has acquired new instruments of parliamentary representation, which is fully in line with the best international practices. The Head of State emphasized the institution’s importance in providing the foundations of Kazakh statehood. He also stressed the unity of the Kazakh people, noting that all compatriots renowned abroad are currently called Kazakhs regardless of their ethnic identity, as it should be. Additionally, President Tokayev stated that peace and harmony should be perceived as the state ideology.

“Our society represents a union of free and responsible citizens who share common ideals and values. It is one of the ways in which our national identity is demonstrated. As a result, today all of our citizens feel like members of one large and united Kazakh family, in essence, a nation. We are all one family, and this is not merely a phrase, but rather our lived reality,” Tokayev said.

The Head of State stressed that every Kazakh citizen should put his best efforts to strengthen unity. This unwavering principle should be upheld by all citizens. It is through recognition and respect for this value that the people of Kazakhstan live in peace.

“Every citizen should closely associate his future with Kazakhstan, only in this way will we be able to preserve the unity of the state. No one should be subjected to discrimination based on their ethnic, linguistic or religious affiliation. Society should not be divided on these grounds. For all of us, Kazakhstan is a shared home,” added Tokayev.

The President noted that Kazakhstan has formed a unique way of life, in which the traditions of different cultures blend together and represent a national identity.

“All that was said, all the goals and tasks set at today's session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan are in line with the trends and requirements of modern times. I liked the new vision of the Kazakh identity and the context in which it was presented today. I believe that it will be very useful for young Kazakh citizens,” said Tanzila Khashiyeva, member of Kazakhstan’s Vainakh Chechen-Ingush Association.

President Tokayev presents awards for contributions to strengthening peace, friendship and cooperation

The Head of State has recognized and honored the achievements of Kazakh citizens and all those who make a special contribution to strengthening peace, friendship, and cooperation in the country. He awarded representatives of diasporas with the Kurmet order, the 2nd degree order of Dostyk, and the Shapagat medal, while also expressing personal gratitude to several citizens.