Theaters in Kazakhstan to stage more plays by domestic authors

The number of plays written by domestic authors will increase in Kazakhstan. There are plans to gradually raise their number to 600 per year within the country's Concept of Cultural Policy. Thus, this year, theaters in the country will stage 245 plays, which is an increase of 62 productions compared to 2022. It is worth noting that the concept also envisages the establishment of theater troupes for children of inclusive groups, the organization of virtual play screenings for people with special needs, the construction of new theaters, and further implementation of state support measures for young talents.

“The development of theatrical art in Kazakhstan is one of the main tasks for the next few years. Theater should be available to as many Kazakh citizens as possible, both to spectators and young talented playwrights. This sphere cannot develop without new authors. Therefore, the Ministry pays special attention to discovering them,” Moldir Ondassynova, spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, said.