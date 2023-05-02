Kazakhstan allocates 280 billion tenge for construction of water supply systems in 2023

Safe drinking water will be provided throughout Kazakhstan by the end of 2025. To date, the proportion of citizens supplied with drinking water in urban and rural areas reached 98 and 94 percent, respectively. Over 600,000 people in the country lack access to drinking water, particularly in remote villages. 267 projects worth 113 billion tenge are planned to be implemented this year to meet their needs. Thus, over 96 percent of villagers will have access to clean drinking water. Residents of some districts in the country’s cities also face shortage of drinking water. To this end, 167 billion tenge will be allocated from the state budget to implement 135 projects for the construction and reconstruction of water supply and sanitation systems by the end of the year, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev noted at a government’s meeting.

“To date, 64 out of 89 cities in Kazakhstan have full filtered water supply coverage. The remaining 25 cities will be completely provided with water by the end of 2025 under the phased plan. Also, there are a total of 6,295 villages across the country, 4,900 out of which have access to water services. The issue of drinking water in the remaining 1,395 villages is planned to be resolved by the end of 2025,” he said.