Ding Liren of China wins World Chess Championship in Astana

Ding Liren was crowned the 17th world chess champion, becoming the first grandmaster from China to win the top title. He competed against Ian Nepomniachtchi at the tournament, which was held in Astana from April 7 to May 1. The competition consisted of 14 games with classical time control, resulting in an even score and leading to a tie-break. Despite three drawn rapid games, Ding Liren emerged victorious, winning the fourth and final game to secure the championship title.