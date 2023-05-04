Kazakhstan set to strengthen its position as reliable continental transit hub

Kazakhstan intends to strengthen its position as a reliable continental transit hub. A new international terminal in Almaty, which is currently under construction, will play a huge role in this. It is expected to increase passenger traffic at one of the largest airports in Central Asia and expand the geography of flights. Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov talked about this at a meeting with TAV Airports Holding CEO Serkan Kaptan. Smailov emphasized the great importance of the Turkish company’s participation in the implementation of the major infrastructure project. Kaptan noted that the new terminal will be commissioned next year.