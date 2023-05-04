Kazakh animated film named best at festival in Spain

Kazakh animated movie ‘Besik Zhyry’ (Lullaby) was awarded Best Short Film Animation at the MADFA Madrid Film Awards 2023. The prestigious film festival received a total of 1,500 animation submissions from around the globe. As noted by Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov, winning the Grand Prix at the international competition once again highlights the successful development of the domestic animation industry.

“The Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports plans to increase the share of Kazakh films, including animated ones, in the general distribution to 35 percent by 2030. To achieve this target, at least 10 animation projects will be created annually. Last year, the Kazakh Animation Creative Association was established for the first time in the country, which will work towards enhancing the skills of domestic animation specialists and provide support for the creation of animated projects,” Oralov said.

The animated film ‘Besik Zhyry’ introduces modern teenagers to the ancient beliefs of the Kazakh people. The film tells the story of a young family whose child falls ill. They invite a shaman, but he loses the battle against dark forces. Then, the despairing mother prays for help to the great Umai Ana, the goddess of motherhood and family hearth, who appears in the yurt and protects the family from evil.